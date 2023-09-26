Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Buffet: From Mini Burgers To Kachori, Inside Video On Food Guests Were Served

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends in Udaipur on September 24. Several inside photos and videos of their big-fat Punjabi wedding have surfaced on social media.

The couple exchanged vows at The Leela Palace on Sunday afternoon and later hosted a reception for the guests.

One of the now-viral videos gives a glimpse of the high tea buffet at the wedding. According to media reports, it included hazelnut getaway, milk cake and dark truffle pastry. Falafel with red beetroot hummus, mini burgers and aloo pyaaz kachori were also part of the menu.

Check out the viral video here:

Another video shows bride Parineeti walking down the aisle. The actress was all smiles in the clip. In another video, Raghav is seen grooving to dhol beats with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also seen in the video.

A day after tying the knot, Raghav and Parineeti shared dreamy photos from their big day on Instagram. They also penned a heartfelt note along with the wedding visuals.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." the caption read.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray, designer Manish Malhotra and actress Bhagyashree among others attended the wedding. Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss.

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi on Monday evening. They will host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

