Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shares UNSEEN Photo With Newlyweds | Photo Via Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially married! The couple tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan at the Leela Palace in the presence of their close family and friends.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was present at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding in Udaipur has now shared an unseen picture with the newlyweds on his social media handle.

"Congratulations to younger brother @raghavchadha88 and Parineeti Chopra for the new journey of life.... May the couple always be safe... May happiness and joy on faces remain like this," he captioned the photo.

In the photo, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen posing with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Anita Singh, Sunita Kejriwal, and Gurpreet Kaur.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also wished the couple on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "God bless both of you with a very happy married life..."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Parineeti and Raghav shared official photos from their wedding on their social media handles and wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

The couple also hosted a reception in Udaipur after the wedding. The actress chose to wear a blush pink embellished saree while Raghav wore a black tuxedo.