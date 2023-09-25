Priyanka Chopra Sheds Tears Of Joy For Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha After Skipping Wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha got married in a grand ceremony on September 24, Sunday, in the middle of the lake Pichola in Udaipur. As fans of the couple were waiting with bated breath to catch the first glimpse of the bride and groom, the two finally dropped the pictures on Monday morning.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family members.

The wedding was graced by some of the biggest names of the country, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, however, Parineeti's dearest cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss.

Priyanka blesses Parineeti, Raghav

On Monday morning, Parineeti and Raghav took the internet by storm as they shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding.

In the photos, the two can be seen glowing with joy as they performed the rituals. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," they captioned the photos.

Netizens flooded the comments section as soon as they shared the photos, and among the first ones to congratulate the couple was none other than Priyanka herself.

Even though she skipped the wedding, she extended her blessings to her dearest Tisha, as she fondly calls Parineeti.

"My blessings always," she commented, along with several heart and fire emojis.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav got married around 4 pm on Sunday and their wedding mantras echoed across the lake Pichola.

The two opted for a white themed wedding. Parineeti was a sight to behold in a heavily embellished ivory lehenga by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Raghav complimented her in a pristine white sherwani with golden borders.

Post the wedding, the newlyweds also threw a lavish reception bash for the guests, during which, Parineeti donned a pretty pink saree while Raghav suited up alongside his wife.

