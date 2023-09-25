Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Veil Has Raghav Chadha’s Name On It - See Photo |

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra embarked on their lifelong journey together on the picturesque shores of Udaipur, with their wedding taking place on September 24. The couple couldn't contain their joy, promptly sharing their enchanting wedding photographs on Instagram. In a heartfelt caption, Parineeti expressed, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Read Also Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Photos

Parineeti radiated elegance in an exquisite ivory lehenga designed by none other than Manish Malhotra, while Raghav opted for a regal white and gold sherwani suit. A captivating detail from Parineeti's bridal attire was the inclusion of Raghav's name on her veil, symbolising their profound connection.

The grand wedding ceremony unfolded at the opulent Leela Palace and was graced by the presence of several luminaries from both the entertainment industry and the political sphere.

Notably, Parineeti's cousin and international sensation Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend the festivities, but her mother, Madhu Chopra, extended her warm blessings to the newlyweds. Priyanka, in a touching comment on Parineeti's wedding post, wrote, "My blessings always."

Before the Udaipur extravaganza, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a soulful Sufi night in Delhi, a heartfelt gathering exclusively for close friends and family members.

The couple's love story traces its roots to years before their engagement on May 13 in Delhi. Interestingly, it's rumoured that their romance blossomed during their shared college days in London.

Turning to their professional endeavors, Parineeti is set to grace the silver screen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the much-anticipated film, Chamkila, directed by the maestro Imtiaz Ali. The movie revolves around the lives of two legendary Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Furthermore, Parineeti has the action-packed Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue lined up, where she will star alongside the versatile Akshay Kumar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)