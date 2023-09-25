Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani & Other Celebs Congratulate Newlyweds

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on Sunday, September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On Monday morning, the couple took to their social media handles and dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple.

Soon after the couple shared the adorable pictures, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media and handles and congratulated the newly married couple.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared Parineeti’s post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. Wishing you both a blessed married life.”

Actor Kiara Advani wrote, “Welcome to the club. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.”

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Wishing the beautiful couple eternal happiness, peace and love congratulations.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the pictures and wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 This is so beautiful.”

Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 To a lifetime of togetherness, love and joy.”

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May you always find peace and happiness in one another.”

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a couple of pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations dearest one. Happiness and love always."

The couple which tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of their families and close friends today took to their respective social media handles to shared the first set of wedding photos.

The first glimpses of the pictures of the wedding that took place at the Leela Palace Hotel showed the couple looking regal and radiant.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now..”

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Parineeti looked gorgeous in a designer ivory lehenga while Raghav was seen twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and a matching safa.

The ‘Uunchai’ actor kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy jewellery.

