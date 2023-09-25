Parineeti Chopra Ditches Red Choora For Wedding With Raghav Chadha - Check Photos

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday. The couple opted for a white-themed wedding and going by the theme, both of them were seen wearing shades of whites, ivory and gold.

The couple also added a tinge of pink to their wedding look to elevate the colours further and the entire ceremony looked straight out of a fairytale.

Parineeti and Raghav took the internet by storm as they shared pictures of their wedding and netizens went into a tizzy trying to spot even the minutest details.

Parineeti ditches red choora

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The bride was a sight to behold in a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga which she paired with a chunky emerald set.

Like a quintessential Punjabi bride, Parineeti too was seen wearing beautiful gold-toned kaleere, and her wrist was adorned with a heavy set of chooras.

However, the actress ditched the typical red choora, and instead, she opted for a pale pink set of choora, to match with her overall look.

The wedding photos of Parineeti and Raghav have gone viral on the internet and fans are now waiting for more pictures to surface from the nuptials.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding guestlist

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was graced by some of the biggest personalities of the country, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, tennis legend Sania Mirza, actress Bhagyashree, and others.

Post the wedding, the couple also hosted a reception bash for the guests, during which, Parineeti wore a beautiful pink saree, matching her choora, while Raghav opted for a classy tuxedo.

The newlyweds are expected to fly back to Delhi by Monday evening, where they will host another reception bash for the who's who of Raghav's political circles. They will reportedly also throw a grand party in Mumbai for B-Town celebs.

