New Bride Parineeti Chopra Added Her Nani's Challa To Wedding Lehenga As A Tribute; See PHOTOS

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple shared their dreamy wedding photos of Instagram and within no time they caught the attention of fans and went viral.

Several inside photos and videos from the wedding have also surfaced online. As fans are eagerly waiting to know the minutest inside details about the big-fat Punjabi wedding, designer Manish Malhotra has shared some interesting details about the bride's lehenga.

The couple opted for a white-themed wedding and both of them wore shades of whites, ivory and gold. Like a quintessential Punjabi bride, Parineeti also wore a gold-toned kaleere, and her wrist was adorned with a heavy set of pink chooras.

Manish, who designed Parineeti's lehenga, shared some unseen wedding photos and said that the actress added her nani's challa to her lehenga as she wanted to pay tribute to her.

"Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra 💕,who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house," he captioned his post.

Manish added, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more.

It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day."

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was a grand affair with several politicians and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted from September 22 in Udaipur. The newlyweds will reportedly host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Several media reports also state that they have also planned a grand reception for Parineeti's film industry colleagues in Mumbai.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)