Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Aaditya Thackeray Shares UNSEEN Photo With Newlyweds, Congratulates Them

Aaditya Thackeray congratulates newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at the Leela Palace in the presence of their close family and friends on Sunday (September 24). Several inside visuals from their big-fat Punjabi wedding have surfaced on social media platforms.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was present at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, has now shared an unseen picture with the newlyweds on his official social media handle.

In the photo, he is seen posing with Parineeti and Raghav after the couple exchanged vows. Aaditya shared another picture in which he is seen sitting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

"Heartiest congratulations 🎉 to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health and love," Aaditya captioned his post.

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the newlyweds on social media on Monday.

On September 25, Parineeti and Raghav shared dreamy photos from their wedding on their official social media handles and wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Their wedding was a grand affair with several politicians and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted from September 22 in Udaipur.

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi on Monday evening and they will reportedly host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Several media reports also state that they have also planned a grand reception for Parineeti's film industry colleagues in Mumbai.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

