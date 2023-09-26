VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra Records Special Song For Husband Raghav Chadha, Blushes As It Gets Played During Wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha's wedding was every bit a dreamy affair and photos and videos from the intimate ceremony are now splashed all over the internet. Despite being a close-knit event, the couple made sure to make the festivities as grand as it gets.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday, and it was attended by some of the most eminent personalities of the country.

And to make their day even more special and memorable, the couple made sure to add a personalised touch to each and every thing and moment at the wedding.

Parineeti's special song for Raghav

Not many know that apart from being an actor, Parineeti is also an accomplished singer. And she made sure to show that side of hers during her wedding as well with a special song for her husband Raghav.

In a couple of videos leaked from the wedding, Parineeti's voice can be seen being played in the background. We have now found out that the actress recorded a special song just for her D-Day, and it was played after she was finally declared Raghav's wife.

Titled 'O Piya', the song has been crooned by Parineeti herself, and in one of the videos, she can be seen blushing as it got played after the wedding, and later, she planted a sweet kiss on Raghav's cheek.

This is not the first time that an actor has created a customised song for their wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had created their own version of the song 'Ranjha', which was played during their nuptials.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had a white-themed wedding on September 24 in Udaipur and it was attended by the likes of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others.

Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza graced the wedding with her sister Anam, and designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress' wedding lehenga, was also seen by her side.

Parineeti wore an exquisite ivory lehenga embroidered with golden thread. Besides the special song, the actress also got herself customised kaleeras with motifs of 'Ek Onkar', 'Waheguru', a London phone booth, London bus, musical notes and the initials of the bride and groom's names, paying an ode to Raghav and her love story.

Raghav, on the other hand, wore an ivory and golden sherwani created by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who happens to be his own uncle.

