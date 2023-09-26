WATCH: Old Video Of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's FIRST Meeting Surfaces Online Post Wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are now officially husband and wife. Their love story is what fairytales are made of and fans are already gushing over how cute the two look with each other, especially in the photos from their wedding that are now pasted all over the internet.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony on September 24, Sunday, in Udaipur and from the looks of it, the wedding was an extravagant dreamy affair.

As they shared the first photos as man and wife, Parineeti and Raghav both wrote how their love story began over a breakfast and they both knew from the very beginning that they were destined to be together.

Video of Parineeti-Raghav's first meeting

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!," the newlyweds captioned their post.

And post the wedding, a video from their first-ever meeting has surfaced on the internet, and it shows the duo at the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours that was held in London in January 2023.

In the video, both Raghav and Parineeti can be seen being felicitated by the organisers for their contribution to the field of arts, culture, and politics, and for bolstering the ties between India and UK.

The event was the first time that Parineeti and Raghav had met, and a breakfast afterwards sealed the deal for them.

Parineeti-Raghav's UK connection

For the unversed, both Parineeti and Raghav have pursued their higher studies in the UK.

Before venturing into Bollywood, Parineeti hoped to make it big in the business sector. She was a student at the Manchester Business School and she graduated in 2009.

Raghav, on the other hand, did his MBA from the London School of Economics.

Parineeti thanked the city of London for making her meet Raghav in a special way, by adding customised motifs of a London phone booth, a London bus, and several breakfast items like pancakes, muffins, croissant and coffee in her wedding kaleeras.

