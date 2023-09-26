WATCH: Raghav Chadha, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Perform Bhangra Ahead Of Wedding With Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday, and the wedding was everything that dreams are made of. Their special day was graced by some of the most eminent personalities, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among others.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur, and before his wedding, he was seen arriving with his baraat at the bride's doorstep on a boat.

Several photos and videos from the wedding have now gone viral on the internet, and in one of them, the baraatis can be seen dancing their hearts out ahead of the nuptials.

Raghav dances with Punjab CM

In one of the videos, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol along with the groom.

As the dhol was played, Raghav was seen shaking a leg, and he was joined by none other than an enthusiastic Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too can be seen clapping and cheering for the groom in the video.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

A day prior to the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav had also hosted a quintessential Punjabi sangeet night, and there too, Mann was seen dancing his heart out as the artists set the stage on fire.

The newlyweds were spotted leaving Udaipur on Monday afternoon, and they then jetted off to Delhi for Parineeti's grihapravesh ceremony at Raghav's home.

During the grihapravesh, Parineeti looked beautiful in a lime green suit set and Raghav was seen holding her close as she stepped inside his home as his wife.

Parineeti and Raghav are now set to host a grand reception bash in Chandigarh on September 30, Saturday, and several high-profile political names are expected to grace it.

