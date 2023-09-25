WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Smiling As She Walks Down The Aisle To Marry Raghav Chadha | Photo Via Instagram

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at The Leela Palace, which was attended by the duo's close friends and family.

Now, a video shared by Parineeti's fan page named Parineeti Chopra Obsession is doing the rounds on the internet, in which Parineeti is seen walking down the aisle to marry Raghav.

In it, the Ishaqzaade actress could not stop smiling; she can even be seen waving to Raghav.

Parineeti stunned in a hand-embroidered ecru-coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Raghav, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani, which was designed by his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Earlier today, the newlyweds shared official photos from their Udaipur wedding and wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now…."

Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30, 2023.

In May of this year, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years before making it official.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)