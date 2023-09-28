 Animal Teaser: Bobby Deol Impresses Netizens With 'Deadly' Look As Villain Opposite Ranbir Kapoor
Animal Teaser: Bobby Deol Impresses Netizens With 'Deadly' Look As Villain Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

After much anticipation and hype, the teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was dropped by the makers on Thursday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Within no time, the teaser went viral on the internet, and apart from Ranbir, the one person who grabbed eyeballs in the video was none other than actor Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film, and while not much has been revealed about his character yet, one glimpse of him in the teaser was enough to send movie-lovers into a tizzy.

Just before the teaser ends, Bobby's look in the film gets revealed, and it is every bit dark and mysterious, further piquing the interest of his fans.

article-image

Netizens love Bobby Deol in Animal teaser

Social media went abuzz with Bobby's role in cameo as soon as the teaser released, and some went on to claim that Animal might be the actor's "career-best" performance.

In the teaser, Bobby's character can be seen going stepping out shirtless, sporting a heavy beard and unruly hair, with heavy jewellery around his neck and a knife in his hand.

"#BobbyDeol might emerge as BIGGEST SURPRISE…. Superhit Teaser," a user wrote, while another stated, "The last shot of #BobbyDeol is menacing and he is sure to give a Career's best performance."

article-image

About Animal

Besides Ranbir and Bobby, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

If the teaser is to go by, the film will be a murky tale of a father and son's bond, with the latter going out of his way to seek the former's validation.

Animal promises bloodshed and violence like never before, and Ranbir too will be seen playing a role which he has never done before.

The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, and it is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023.

article-image

