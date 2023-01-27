Pics: Bobby Deol arrives in Rs 2 crore Porsche car, celebrates birthday with fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 27, 2023
Bobby Deol celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He arrived at the venue in Juhu in his swanky red Porsche Cayenne Turbo worth Rs 1.95 crore
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bobby was mobbed by his fans as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A fan was seen touching the actor's feet and wishing him a happy birthday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
People also showered him with flowers on his special day
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A few fans also got garlands for the actor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bobby made heads turn in the uber-luxurious red Porsche
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor thanked his fans for their unconditional love and support
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He also cut a cake with his fans as they sung happy birthday for him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He also obliged his fans with selfies and videos
Photo by Viral Bhayani
