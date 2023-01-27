Pics: Bobby Deol arrives in Rs 2 crore Porsche car, celebrates birthday with fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 27, 2023

Bobby Deol celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He arrived at the venue in Juhu in his swanky red Porsche Cayenne Turbo worth Rs 1.95 crore

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bobby was mobbed by his fans as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A fan was seen touching the actor's feet and wishing him a happy birthday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

People also showered him with flowers on his special day

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A few fans also got garlands for the actor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bobby made heads turn in the uber-luxurious red Porsche

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor thanked his fans for their unconditional love and support

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He also cut a cake with his fans as they sung happy birthday for him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He also obliged his fans with selfies and videos

Photo by Viral Bhayani

