Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: 10 elegant traditional looks of the actress, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 26, 2023
Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill will celebrate her 29th birthday on January 27. On the special occasion, take a look at stunning traditional looks of Shehnaaz
Shehnaaz often shares pictures in traditional outfits on her official Instagram account
Be it a saree or Punjabi suit, Shehnaaz rocks every outfit with atmost grace and elegance
Over the years, Shehnaaz has undergone a a major transformation
Shehnaaz has shed a lot of weight and has been flaunting it with stunning outfits
Time and again, she has proved that her style game is strong
On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
She also hosts a chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill
She became a household name after her participation in Bigg Boss 13
