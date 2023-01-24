Subhash Ghai Birthday Photos: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, other celebs attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrates his 78th birthday on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Monday night, he threw a starstudded birthday bash at his residence and the major highlight of the party was the arrival of Salman Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman, who happens to be a close friend of Ghai, came in to wish the filmmaker

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ghai was seen cutting the cake with Salman by his side

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman also posed with the paparazzi and fans outside Ghai's residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also present at the party were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jaya Bachchan paid a brief visit to Ghai to wish him a happy birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual in a basic black tee and jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jackie Shroff had a rather thoughtful present for Ghai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor also attended the birthday bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakesh Roshan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Subhash Ghai with Mahima Chaudhry

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shatrughan Sinha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy with family

Photo by Viral Bhayani

