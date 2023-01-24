Subhash Ghai Birthday Photos: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, other celebs attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrates his 78th birthday on Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On Monday night, he threw a starstudded birthday bash at his residence and the major highlight of the party was the arrival of Salman Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman, who happens to be a close friend of Ghai, came in to wish the filmmaker
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ghai was seen cutting the cake with Salman by his side
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman also posed with the paparazzi and fans outside Ghai's residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Also present at the party were Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jaya Bachchan paid a brief visit to Ghai to wish him a happy birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan kept it casual in a basic black tee and jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jackie Shroff had a rather thoughtful present for Ghai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor also attended the birthday bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rakesh Roshan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Subhash Ghai with Mahima Chaudhry
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shatrughan Sinha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy with family
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!