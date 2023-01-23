KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot in dreamy Khandala wedding; In Pics

By: Rohan Sen | January 23, 2023

The star couple tied the knot at around 4pm with close family and friends in attendance

KL Rahul Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul both shared some beautiful pictures from their gorgeous wedding ceremony just hours after tying the knot

KL Rahul Insgatram

Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in a full sleeve pink blouse and lehenga while KL Rahul looked dapper in a cream sherwani

KL Rahul Instagram

Rahul and Athiya reportedly first met at a mutual friend's party in 2019 and were soon smitten by each other

KL Rahul Instagram

The star couple made their relationship public on social media in 2021 when KL Rahul shared an intimate picture with Athiya Shetty to mark her birthday

Viral Bhayani

Rahul and Athiya both posed for the paparazzi outside Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse after tying the knot

Viral Bhayani

KL Rahul will immediately join the Indian cricket team after his marriage festivities for the upcoming four-Test home series against Australia next month

Viral Bhayani