KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tie the knot in dreamy Khandala wedding; In Pics

By: Rohan Sen | January 23, 2023
The star couple tied the knot at around 4pm with close family and friends in attendance
KL Rahul Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul both shared some beautiful pictures from their gorgeous wedding ceremony just hours after tying the knot
KL Rahul Insgatram
Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in a full sleeve pink blouse and lehenga while KL Rahul looked dapper in a cream sherwani
KL Rahul Instagram
Rahul and Athiya reportedly first met at a mutual friend's party in 2019 and were soon smitten by each other
KL Rahul Instagram
The star couple made their relationship public on social media in 2021 when KL Rahul shared an intimate picture with Athiya Shetty to mark her birthday
Viral Bhayani
Rahul and Athiya both posed for the paparazzi outside Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse after tying the knot
Viral Bhayani
KL Rahul will immediately join the Indian cricket team after his marriage festivities for the upcoming four-Test home series against Australia next month
Viral Bhayani