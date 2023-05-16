 Bobby Deol reveals his sons want to become actors: 'Don't want them to be carried away with glamour'
Bobby Deol reveals his sons want to become actors: 'Don't want them to be carried away with glamour'

Bobby Deol said that he feels proud of his sons as they concentrate on their education

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, recently confirmed that his sons Aryaman and Dharam are interested in becoming actors. While Aryaman is 21 years old, Dharam is 18. The actor also added that he wants his kids to lead a normal life and doesn’t want them to be carried away with glamour.

In an interview, Bobby Deol said that he feels proud of his sons as they concentrate on their education. He added that he wants them to become actors but at the same time he doesn’t want them to be carried away with glamour.

The actor also said that his sons are shy and they don’t want to be clicked by paparazzi.

"They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life. They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way.Boys are also shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps)," Bobby said.

Confirming that his sons would become actors, Bobby Deol told Hindustan Times, "They will become actors. They are studying… My son is graduating from New York University, I’m very proud of him. He has put all his efforts to educate himself. He has not mugged things. I’m excited."

Bobby Deol is the second son of veteran actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Parkash Kaur. He tied the knot with Tanya Deol in 1996.

He made his acting debut with the film Barsaat in 1995. Over the years, he has been a part of films like Soldier, Dillagi, Badal, Bichhoo, Humraaz, Ajnabee, Dostana, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and others. His performance in the web series Aashram was loved by all.

He will next be seen in Kunal Kohli's Shlok - The Desi Sherlock and in Animal.

