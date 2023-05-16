Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Farhan Akhtar to make Don 3 with NEW leading man: Report

SRK in Don 2 |

The 'Don' franchise has been one of the most loved and rewarding film franchises for Shah Rukh Khan. He played a deadly international drug lord in 'Don 1' and 'Don 2', with Priyanka Chopra opposite him and the story of both the films spans over a period of five years.

'Don 1' aka 'Don: The Chase Begins Again' released in 2006 and its sequel was released in 2011, both of them emerging to be blockbusters at the box office. And since then, fans of the franchise have been waiting with bated breath for an official announcement on 'Don 3' and to see their favourite SRK assuming the role of the drug lord once again.

And now, finally, there is some news on 'Don 3' -- both good and bad. The good news is that 'Don 3' is indeed being made, but the bad news is that SRK might not return as Don in the third installment of the franchise.

SRK to not be part of Don 3: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, SRK has decided to end his tryst with the 'Don' franchise as it no longer fits into the kind of films he wants to do in the next few years.

'Don 1' and 'Don 2' were directed by Farhan Akhtar, and both the films were also produced by him along with Ritesh Sidhwani. The report stated that SRK has conveyed his decision to the makers, who have now set out to find a new leading man to carry forward the legacy of 'Don'.

As per the report, SRK is presently looking to do commercial films that cater to the universal audience and 'Don 3' does not fit the bill.

With SRK's exit, Farhan and his team are now set to reboot 'Don' with a new actor from the present lot of stars, and it is to be seen if the new lead can live up to the reputation of Amitabh Bachchan and SRK's 'Don'.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan on buying Mannat: When we bought the house we live in now it was way beyond our means

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, SRK recently scripted history as he delivered the biggest blockbuster of the Hindi film industry with 'Pathaan'.

He is now gearing up for the release of 'Jawan', which marks his first collaboration with south director Atlee. The film will feature SRK in a never-seen-before avatar and is slated to release on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan accompanies wife Gauri Khan at her book launch event