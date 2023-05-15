Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

Gauri Khan launced her latest book 'My Life in Design' today in MumbaI.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Published by Penguin Random House, her coffee table book ‘My Life in Design’ showcases her journey as a designer

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The duo was seen posing together for the cameras with a copy of their book

Photos by Varinder Chawla

SRK, as always proved that he is Gauri's ultimate cheerleader by accompanying her at the event

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The duo was all smiles as they posed for the cameras

Photos by Varinder Chawla

SRK greeted the attendees with 'Namaste' gesture and it's sure to melt the heart of all his fans

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He was also seen preseting a tuucking speech on this occasion

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gaurim who was sitting on stage, was smiling as she looked at him

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Let us tell you, this book will offer the readers with some exclusive and inside photos of SRK-Gauri's family and their well-known abode 'MANNAT'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo & Rose: Why they have no comparison
Find out More