Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

Gauri Khan launced her latest book 'My Life in Design' today in MumbaI.
Published by Penguin Random House, her coffee table book ‘My Life in Design’ showcases her journey as a designer
The duo was seen posing together for the cameras with a copy of their book
SRK, as always proved that he is Gauri's ultimate cheerleader by accompanying her at the event
The duo was all smiles as they posed for the cameras
SRK greeted the attendees with 'Namaste' gesture and it's sure to melt the heart of all his fans
He was also seen preseting a tuucking speech on this occasion
Gaurim who was sitting on stage, was smiling as she looked at him
Let us tell you, this book will offer the readers with some exclusive and inside photos of SRK-Gauri's family and their well-known abode 'MANNAT'
