Shah Rukh Khan is taking Dilip Kumar's place, only he can act like that: Sudha Murthy

Throwback photo of SRK and Dilip Kumar | Twitter

Infosys chairperson Sudha Murthy recently graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and her admirers got to witness a never-seen-before side of the entrepreneur.

During the show, Murthy revealed that her favourite actor was Dilip Kumar and if there is one actor who can take the legend's place, then it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Murthy was accompanied by Raveena Tandon on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for a special episode.

'SRK taking Dilip Kumar's place': Sudha Murthy

A video from the episode has gone viral on the internet in which Murthy can be seen gushing about her love for the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

"When I was young, my hero was Dilip Kumar. He was simply lajawaab. And next to him, just like Dilip Kumar, who can act with that kind of emotion is Shah Rukh Khan," she told Kapil, as the audience erupted into an applause.

She went on to say, "When I saw Veer-Zaara, I told my daughter that if Dilip Kumar would have been young, then he would have done Veer-Zaara. Now Shah Rukh Khan is taking that place and only he can act like that."

Dilip Kumar-Shah Rukh Khan's bond

It is to be noted that SRK was one of the closest persons in the industry to Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor even considered Shah Rukh as his own son.

In fact, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had once said that if the couple had a son then he would have definitely looked like SRK. "Both SRK and Dilip Kumar sahab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh's hair when we meet," she had said.

She also referred to SRK as Dilip Kumar and her "mooh bola beta" on several occasions.

When the legendary actor was unwell prior to his demise and was bedridden, SRK was often seen paying visits to his residence and enquiring about his health. Post Dilip Kumar's demise, SRK was among the first ones to reach the residence and be by Saira Banu's side.