Shah Rukh Khan on buying Mannat: When we bought the house we live in now it was way beyond our means

One of Bollywood's most respected and revered couples, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri have been serving couple goals for more than three decades. Known for being able to feed off each other's energies and compliment one another, the couple always know how to make heads turn in awe and admiration, everywhere they go.

On Monday evening, Khan joined his better half at the launch event of her latest book, 'My Life of Design', at a sterling hotel in Mumbai.

The duo posed for a few pictures in front of the media with SRK holding the book and routinely guiding his wife on how to look at the gazillion cameras that waited to click their pictures.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

In an interactive Q'n'A session, the actor was asked about how did Gauri build his palatial home Mannat from scratch and this is what the actor had to say. "When we bought the house we live in now it was way beyond our means. Being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. One did not realize that Mumbai has a whole system where apartments are even more expensive and bigger but we are not used to it."

When Khan came to Mumbai to pursue his film career, he and Gauri had just gotten married and their initial days in the city was filled with a lot of struggle. The actor added, "Not because I was very well off, its just that everybody in Delhi seem to have a bungalow and we'd come from there. And we used to live actually next to the house. Next to Taj right here we lived. Which was my directors house. He had lent it to us and said 'you stay here as long as you're making films, and we had not too much money. So whenever we, as soon as we mustered some money, we said we're going to buy this Bungalow and it was way beyond our means, but we managed to buy it which was one thing and then you had to rebuild it because it was quite dilapidated and kind of broken. And then we didn't have money to furnish it. And of course, we called one designer, the lunch that he served us telling us how we designed this house, was way more than the salary, I used to earn in a month."

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor also added how not knowing how to trust someone with designing his home, led him to encourage his wife to take charge. He said, "And we're like this guy's going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now? We bought it. What do we do with this? And then the only person to turn was I said, listen Gauri, you have little artistic talent. Why don't you become the designer of the house? So, actually Mannat started like that. So, whatever little money we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things. I remember, we had gone down once even to South Africa, I think. And we had little money and we bought the leather for the sofa and that we'll put it on. And the time when you traveled abroad (turning to Gauri), I think you got 100 pounds or some amount of money that you were allowed to carry from India. So it was taken only to buy a decoration piece. So it took us a while. And I think that training ground is what actually made her start designing."

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan accompanies wife Gauri Khan at her book launch event

Photos by Varinder Chawla

SRK'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Khan was last seen in 'Pathaan' 2023's only big hit, so far. The actor will be next seen in 'Jawan', his pan-Indian project that will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Directed by Atlee, the film is slated to release in cinemas on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides 'Jawan', the actor also has 'Dunki', helmed by Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu.