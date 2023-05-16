Shah Rukh Khan unveils wife Gauri Khan's 'Key to Success’ at her book launch event

Bollywood’s power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan continue to illuminate the Bollywood sphere with their enduring love and captivating camaraderie.

As they graced the occasion of Gauri's book launch today, the atmosphere brimmed with admiration and jubilation.

The charismatic presence of SRK, known as King Khan, proved unstoppable as he delighted in sharing intimate insights about his family and, particularly, his wife, leaving the audience captivated by his heartfelt revelations.

In the spotlight of this momentous occasion, Shah Rukh Khan found himself unable to resist showering accolades upon his inspiration and life partner, Gauri Khan.

Gauri has an innate talent: Shah Rukh Khan

"Gauri and I have traversed the sands of time together," the esteemed Pathaan actor mused, a twinkle of adoration in his eyes.

"When you spend countless years in each other's company, the appreciation for one another's accomplishments may wane.”

With an earnest tone, he continued, "Yet, amidst this sea of creativity, a certain brilliance emerges within our family. Gauri possesses an innate talent for nurturing her artistic spirit. For the past 24 years, we have busied ourselves settling in the bustling embrace of Mumbai, oblivious to the hidden facets of her talent."

Gauri's success mantra is...

Revealing that Gauri is the busiest person in ther family and her 'Key to success;, the actor said, "Through sheer determination and unwavering commitment, she has crafted her own path, making remarkable strides. Surprisingly, Gauri now reigns as the busiest person in our household, surpassing my children, myself, and even my dear sister. When we inquire why she is intensely trapped in work, her answer resonates profoundly: it fulfils her dreams.” This is what her Key to success is.

A sense of gratitude permeated Shah Rukh Khan's words as he concluded, "Gauri has instilled within us the essence of a fulfilling day's work. I am overflowing with joy and contentment to be present on this momentous occasion, witnessing her book launch.”