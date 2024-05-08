 'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His 'Caretaker'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His 'Caretaker'

'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His 'Caretaker'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on June 24, 2021, in Alibaug.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, May 8, Varun Dhawan, who is expecting his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, posted a heartfelt birthday message for her on his social media. However, he faced criticism for referring to his wife as his 'caretaker' in the note.

The Student Of The Year actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever."

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Tereko Andar Aana Hai?': Irritated Varun Dhawan SNAPS At Pap As He Gets Spotted Outside Mumbai...
article-image
Read Also
Video: Parents-To-Be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Send Out Special Gifts For Paps On Latter's Baby...
article-image

A user in the comments section wrote, "Caretaker? what is she your nanny?? Your grandma? So bad!" While another wrote, "Caretaker? Like seriously, Are you for real."

"What is caretaker. Nurse hui kia," wrote another.

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen PHOTO From His Proposal To Natasha Dalal on 3rd Anniversary
article-image

Earlier this year, in February, Varun announced that he was expecting his first child with Natasha. He wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Recently, he shared a video of him commencing the shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which reunites him with Janhvi. Apart from them, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.

The film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

Read Also
PHOTO: Varun Dhawan Kisses Natasha Dalal's Baby Bump As They Announce Pregnancy After 3 Years Of...
article-image
Read Also
'Don't Mess It Up': Fardeen Khan On No Entry Sequel With Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor
article-image

Apart from this, Varun also has  Citadel: Honey
Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and No Entry sequel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Not Brand Conscious Because I Cannot Afford Most Of Them': Tejasswi Prakash

'I Am Not Brand Conscious Because I Cannot Afford Most Of Them': Tejasswi Prakash

Baahubali: Crown Of Blood OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Baahubali: Crown Of Blood OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Film?

Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Film?

Everything You Need To Know About YRKKH's Rohit Purohit's Real Life Love Story With Sheena Bajaj

Everything You Need To Know About YRKKH's Rohit Purohit's Real Life Love Story With Sheena Bajaj

'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His...

'Is She Your Nanny?' Netizens SLAM Varun Dhawan For Calling Pregnant Wife Natasha Dalal His...