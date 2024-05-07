'Tereko Andar Aana Hai?': Irritated Varun Dhawan SNAPS At Pap As He Gets Spotted Outside Mumbai Clinic

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan did not seem to be in his usual chirpy mood on Tuesday morning as he was seen snapping at a photographer for trying to interact with him when he was spotted in Mumbai. The actor was visiting a clinic in the city, and as the paps approached him, he was seen getting irked at one of them.

In a video that has now gone viral, Varun can be seen getting out of his car and proceeding towards a clinic when a photographer called him in a bid to make him look at his camera. However, it seemed to irritate the actor, who snapped, "Doctor ke paas ja raha hoon, tereko andar aana hai?"

As soon as the video went viral, fans of Varun expressed their concern and called out the paparazzi for following him even during a hospital visit. On the other hand, several netizens criticised the actor for his behaviour with the photographers who were just doing their job.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the film Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, which released on OTT in 2023. He also appeared in a special cameo in a song in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year.

At present, he is gearing up for the release of his first film with Jawan director Atlee, that has been titled Baby John. The film is expected to hit the silver screens this year.

Besides, the shoot for his next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will see him share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor once again, also went on floors recently.