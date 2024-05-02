'Bas Abhi Please': Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uncomfortable, Asks Paps To Not Record Her From Behind In Short Dress (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen making a splash in the city on Thursday afternoon, and while at it, she also had a polite request for the paparazzi. Janhvi stepped out in Mumbai wearing a short dress, and that is when she asked the notorious paps to not record her from behind.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Janhvi can be seen looking radiant in a black and white checkered dress that ended just above her thigh. The actress gracefully posed for the shutterbugs and allowed them to click ample of pictures, however, she asked them to stop recording her when she was done.

In the video, she can be seen climbing a flight of stairs, and before turning her back towards the cameras, she politely asked the paps to not record her from behind. "Bas abhi please record mat karna," she can be heard telling the photographers and they obliged to her request. She also looked visibly uncomfortable and kept pulling her dress as she posed for photos.

This is not the first time that a celeb has asked the paparazzi to not record them from behind. Earlier, Ayesha Khan had slammed the photographers for recording actresses from behind and in awkward positions. Mrunal Thakur too had refused to turn her back at the cameras at a fashion event.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently juggling multiple projects, both in Bollywood and south. She has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty.

Not just that, but she will also mark her Tollywood debut with Devara, which stars Jr NTR in the lead. She has also signed a film with Ram Charan.