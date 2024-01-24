 Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen PHOTO From His Proposal To Natasha Dalal on 3rd Anniversary
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in a low-key ceremony at Alibaug.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on their third wedding anniversary with a special post. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared an adorable throwback picture featuring him and Natasha from their vacation.

In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. Natasha flaunts her engagement ring.

Varun recalled the momentous occasion when he proposed to his lady love with Mark Anthony's song. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while mark anthonys song played."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. One of the users commented, "happy anniversary cuties!!!" Another user commented, "Happy 3 years."

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in a low-key ceremony at Alibaug. Natasha is a fashion designer by profession.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in the action film tentatively titled 'VD 18'

