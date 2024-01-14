Makers Of Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh's Action-Entertainer Give A Glimpse Of Mahurat Puja (WATCH)

Ria

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi's VD18 officially announced the film and gave a glimpse of the mahurat puja on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday (January 14). They introduced the cast, director and producers and also revealed that the title of the film will be officially announced soon.

Touted to be an action-entertainer, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh and also the big screen debut of Wamiqa Gabbi.

The actors also took to their official social media accounts to officially unveil the project by sharing glimpses from the mahurat puja which was held in Mumbai. In the video, Varun is seen wearing white pants and light blue shirt. On the other hand, Keerthy and Wamiqa look stunning in traditional outfits.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Varun treated his fans and followers by sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the underproduction actioner. In December 2023, Varun also revealed that he suffered an injury during the shooting of VD18.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Varun shared a video of his bandaged leg which he placed on a chair. He captioned the video, "Another day on shoot #vd18."

Excited about the project, Wamiqa had earlier said in a statement, "Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. The moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."

However, the other actors and makers have remained tight-lipped about the project.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the team also revealed that the official title of the film will be announced soon.

The makers have also promised that the action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences.