 Varun Dhawan Sustains His Fourth Injury While Filming For Atlee's VD18
The actor is currently shooting for the film in Kerala

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Actor Varun Dhawan has once again suffered an injury during the shooting of his upcoming film 'VD18'.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Varun shared a video of his bandaged leg which he placed on a chair.

He captioned the video, "Another day on shoot #vd18." Recently, the 'October' actor suffered a leg injury. He posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories.

The film tentatively titled 'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. The moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen." The makers have not officially any details regarding the project yet.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

