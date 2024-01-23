Varun Dhawan Praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail: 'Most Beautiful Film I've Seen'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday showered praises on Vikrant Massey's recently released biopic drama film '12th Fail'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the film's poster on his stories which he captioned, "This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this @medhashankr @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey kya baat his. Yaar."

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Reacting to Varun's story, Vikrant wrote, "Ab to Hero No 1 ne bhi bol diya!!! Thanks a ton VD. Much much love brother." On working on the film, Vikrant told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in the action film tentatively titled 'VD 18'. Vikrant, on the other hand, will be seen in the second installment of Hasseen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.