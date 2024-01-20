 Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho Gaya'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho Gaya'

Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho Gaya'

After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal reviewed Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal became the latest Bollywood celebrity to review Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr.

The Masaan actor took to his Instagram story and penned an appreciation note, "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya (Cried a lot, but I'm happy). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir".

Further, he lauded Massey's acting and wrote: "jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (need to meet you soon and give you a hug) Such an inspiring performance."

Check it out:

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Praises Vikrant Massey & Medha Shankar's Performance In 12th Fail: 'I Am In Awe'
article-image

He added, "@medhashankr absolutely brilliant! And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a Film!"

Earlier Alia Bhatt wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal Calls Merry Christmas Katrina Kaif's 'Best Work Till Date': 'So Freaking Proud Of You'...
article-image

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Chaava and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho...

Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho...

Rohit Shetty Wanted To Ensure Indian Police Force Is A Family Entertainer: 'There Is No Unnecessary...

Rohit Shetty Wanted To Ensure Indian Police Force Is A Family Entertainer: 'There Is No Unnecessary...

Kangana Ranaut On Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya: 'It Is Our Biggest & Most-Avowed Dham' (WATCH)

Kangana Ranaut On Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya: 'It Is Our Biggest & Most-Avowed Dham' (WATCH)

Vivek Agnihotri Feels 'Unfortunate' As He Won't Be Able To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In...

Vivek Agnihotri Feels 'Unfortunate' As He Won't Be Able To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In...

'Deepika Padukone Is One Of The Heroes': Rohit Shetty Spills Major Details About Singham Again

'Deepika Padukone Is One Of The Heroes': Rohit Shetty Spills Major Details About Singham Again