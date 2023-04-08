Watch: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s clinic visit sparks pregnancy rumours, netizens say ‘congratulations in advance’

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal | Photo File

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in Mumbai’s Khar area, leaving a fertility clinic.

The couple was tapped while walking out of the clinic, and the pictures have led to speculations that the couple may be planning to embrace parenthood soon.

Varun was seen attending a call with a slight smile on his face, Natasha, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a summery dress and was seen walking ahead.

Check Out the video here:

Netizens react to the video

The couple already has a pet dog, and these video has sparked rumors that the duo might soon welcome a new member to their family.

A user wrote, "Congratulations in advance" Another user said, "Ab varun tumse baat nahi karega use gigi hadid follow karne lag gayi."

Salman Khan had earlier gifted him soft toy

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the couple has been surrounded by pregnancy rumors. During the promotions of his film Bhediya, Varun was subtly questioned by Salman Khan about his plans of becoming a father.

The conversation led to a playful exchange between the two, where Salman handed a soft toy to Varun, saying, "Yeh Apke Bacche Ke liye (This is for your child)."

To this, Varun had quickly replied, "Baccha hua kahana hai abhi tak (I don't have a kid now)." Salman had then added, "Yeh toy aaya hai toh bachcha bhi aa jayega (If this toy has came, kid will also arrive soon"

Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal's marriage

Let us tell you, Varun and Natasha have been together for a long time and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug earlier this year.

Their wedding ceremony had set a new trend for intimate marriage ceremonies, with many celeb couples like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani following in their footsteps.

As of now, the couple has not made any official announcement about starting a family. However, the recent pictures have surely left their fans excited about the possibility of a new addition to their family.