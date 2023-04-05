Citadel in Mumbai: Varun Dhawan joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden at the blue carpet APAC premiere of the series

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023

The team of 'Citadel' featuring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, hosted a blue carpet premiere for the APAC region. See more pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

The gorgeous PCJ plays agent Nadia Sinh, a woman of Indian origin turned international spy

Varinder Chawla

Madden plays agent Mason Kane

Varinder Chawla

The duo were joined by Varun Dhawan, who will play Madden's role in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'

Varinder Chawla

The adaptation will be helmed by Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' and 'Farzi' fame. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reprise PCJ's role, opposite Dhawan

Varinder Chawla

Rekha

Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra

Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh

Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone

Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari

Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi

Varinder Chawla

Shalini Pandey

Varinder Chawla

Sayani Gupta

Varinder Chawla

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Varinder Chawla

Mohit Raina

Varinder Chawla

Jim Sarbh

Varinder Chawla

Vineet Kumar Singh

Varinder Chawla

Bhuvan Arora

Varinder Chawla

Saqib Saleem

Varinder Chawla

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Varinder Chawla

Anubhav Singh Bassi

Varinder Chawla

