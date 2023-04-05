Citadel in Mumbai: Varun Dhawan joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden at the blue carpet APAC premiere of the series

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
The team of 'Citadel' featuring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, hosted a blue carpet premiere for the APAC region. See more pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
The gorgeous PCJ plays agent Nadia Sinh, a woman of Indian origin turned international spy
Varinder Chawla
Madden plays agent Mason Kane
Varinder Chawla
The duo were joined by Varun Dhawan, who will play Madden's role in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'
Varinder Chawla
The adaptation will be helmed by Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' and 'Farzi' fame. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reprise PCJ's role, opposite Dhawan
Varinder Chawla
Rekha
Varinder Chawla
Sanya Malhotra
Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh
Varinder Chawla
Sunny Leone
Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari
Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi
Varinder Chawla
Shalini Pandey
Varinder Chawla
Sayani Gupta
Varinder Chawla
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Varinder Chawla
Mohit Raina
Varinder Chawla
Jim Sarbh
Varinder Chawla
Vineet Kumar Singh
Varinder Chawla
Bhuvan Arora
Varinder Chawla
Saqib Saleem
Varinder Chawla
Harshvardhan Kapoor
Varinder Chawla
Anubhav Singh Bassi
Varinder Chawla
