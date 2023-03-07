Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy thriller is packed with action and romance

A still from Citadel trailer | YouTube

The makers of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel shared the action-packed trailer of the global spy series on Monday.

Priyanka's character Nadia and Richard's Mason belong to a spy agency named Citadel but have no memory of each other or being spies at all. They had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

Both Nadia and Mason remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (played by Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and they embark on a mission that takes them around the world, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Priyanka and Richard flaunt a sizzling chemistry in the trailer and the actress thoroughly badass who turns out to be as deadly as she looks. Richard also looked his usual charming self.

Overall, the trailer is packed with well-designed action sequences and romance.

About Citadel

The 'Citadel' series is being created by Russo Brothers and it is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The series also features Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

It will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

