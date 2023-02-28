Citadel First Look: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is total badass in red hot dress, her chemistry with Richard Madden in unmissable

After months of wait and anticipation, the first look of 'Citadel', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, was dropped on Monday night.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from 'Citadel', featuring both herself and Madden.

The 'Citadel' series is being created by Russo Brothers and it is set to drop on Amazon Prime.

Read Also Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured on sets of Citadel, shares pic of bruises

Citadel first look

In the pictures, PeeCee can be seen looking badass in a hot red dress. She is set to play a gun-toting agent in the actioner.

Another photo gave a glimpse of her chemistry with her co-star Madden, who looked his usual charming self in the stills.

One of the photos also shows PeeCee lying injured on shards of glass scattered all around her.

"First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime," the actress captioned the pictures.

Read Also Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking Hindi dialect training as prep for Citadel

About Citadel

'Citadel' is set to tell the story of an independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore, which is a powerful syndicate manipulating the world.

PeeCee and Madden will be seen taking on the enemies with their memories wiped off completely, and it promises an action-packed spectacle to eventually stop the Manticore from bringing a new world order.

'Citadel' will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.