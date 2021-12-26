Watch Videos: Varun Dhawan can't take his hands off wife Natasha Dalal as they dance at friend's wedding

In videos recently going viral, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were seen dancing their hearts out together at their friend's wedding in Alibaug.

One of the videos show Natasha wrapped up in Varun's arms as they danced together to a remixed version of 'In The End' by Linkin Park.

In another video, Varun was seen dancing to 'Bala' with a few fellow party guests. He also joined a group of party attendees to dance to Badshah's hit track 'Jugnu'.

Varun was seen wearing a semi-formal shirt with a pair of pants for the event while Natasha wore a white ensemble for the open-air party.

A few fan pages also shared pictures of Varun and Natasha posing for the camera with their friends.

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private affair but a few renowned faces from Bollywood were spotted. Amongst the B-Town friends, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, director Kunal Kohli etc were clicked at the wedding.

The couple also recently donated Rs 1 lakh to victims affected by the fire that broke out at Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:42 AM IST