 Video: Parents-To-Be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Send Out Special Gifts For Paps On Latter's Baby Shower
Varun got married to his childhood love Natasha on January 24, 2021, and in February this year, they announced their pregnancy

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Bollywood's handsome Varun Dhawan is all set to welcome his first child with wife Natasha Dalal soon, and on Sunday, the Dhawan family organised a grand baby shower for the mother-to-be. Though it was an intimate gathering, the soon-to-be-parents made sure to treat the paparazzi as well, who had stationed themselves outside their house in the evening.

In a video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Varun's team can be seen handing out gifts to the shutterbugs in cute little pink bags as they waited outside his house to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The delighted paps thanked the actor and his team and even asked the people to convey their congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who was one of the guests at the baby shower, also shared a glimpse of Natasha's cake on her social media handle. The couple got a cute white cake adorned with flowers and a tiny teddy bear. "Congrats VD and Natasha," she wrote.

It was in February this year that Varun and Natasha announced they were pregnant with their first child. In the cute announcement post, the Student of the Year actor was seen kissing his wife's baby bumo with their pet dog next to them.

"We are pregnant..Need all your blessings and love," Varun had captioned the post.

Varun got married to his childhood love Natasha on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. The couple had been dating since the time before Varun marked his Bollywood debut.

While today, Varun is one of the most bankable stars in B-Town, Natasha is an accomplished fashion designer.

