 Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work In Baby John
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work In Baby John

Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work In Baby John

Rituraj Singh breathed his last on the night of February 19 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his shock and grief on the passing away of actor Rituraj Singh, who played the role of his father in the 2017 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Singh breathed his last on the night of February 19 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt tribute for the late actor, and he also shared a picture from the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not just that, but he also mentioned that he had met Singh only a few months ago, and that the late actor was supposed to be a part of the upcoming film, Baby John, as well.

"#RIP Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him few months back on the sets of Baby John.. Om Shanti," Varun wrote.

Read Also
Rituraj Singh Dies At 59: Best TV Shows & Films Of The Actor
article-image

Varun also told Zoom how Singh was "very affectionate" towards him when they met and chatted on the sets of Baby John, which is the actor's next with Atlee.

Singh's demise has left the entire industry shocked and tributes have been pouring in for the actor from all his friends and colleagues. Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, and others took to social media to share their fond memories of Singh.

Singh was last seen in the hit daily soap, Anupamaa, however, his track was cut short owing to his deteriorating health. He was reportedly suffering from pancreatic ailments and had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days, where he succumbed on Monday night due to a heart attack.

Read Also
Unseen Photos Of Rituraj Singh With Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan & Other Celebs
article-image

Singh is survived by his wife Charu Singh, and two kids -- a son and a daughter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rituraj Singh Death: Rupali Ganuguly Pens Emotional Note For Anupamaa Co-Star

Rituraj Singh Death: Rupali Ganuguly Pens Emotional Note For Anupamaa Co-Star

'Ugh, Her Smile': Ranveer Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic From BAFTAs 2024

'Ugh, Her Smile': Ranveer Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic From BAFTAs 2024

RIP Rituraj Singh: Unseen Photos Of The Actor With His Wife & Children

RIP Rituraj Singh: Unseen Photos Of The Actor With His Wife & Children

Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work...

Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work...

Who Was Rituraj Singh? Know About The Late Actor & Shah Rukh Khan's Senior In Delhi Theater Group

Who Was Rituraj Singh? Know About The Late Actor & Shah Rukh Khan's Senior In Delhi Theater Group