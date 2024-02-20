Rituraj Singh Death: Varun Dhawan Recalls Meeting Badrinath Co-Star Recently, Reveals He Was To Work In Baby John

Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his shock and grief on the passing away of actor Rituraj Singh, who played the role of his father in the 2017 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Singh breathed his last on the night of February 19 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt tribute for the late actor, and he also shared a picture from the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not just that, but he also mentioned that he had met Singh only a few months ago, and that the late actor was supposed to be a part of the upcoming film, Baby John, as well.

"#RIP Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him few months back on the sets of Baby John.. Om Shanti," Varun wrote.

Varun also told Zoom how Singh was "very affectionate" towards him when they met and chatted on the sets of Baby John, which is the actor's next with Atlee.

Singh's demise has left the entire industry shocked and tributes have been pouring in for the actor from all his friends and colleagues. Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, and others took to social media to share their fond memories of Singh.

Singh was last seen in the hit daily soap, Anupamaa, however, his track was cut short owing to his deteriorating health. He was reportedly suffering from pancreatic ailments and had been admitted to a hospital for the past few days, where he succumbed on Monday night due to a heart attack.

Singh is survived by his wife Charu Singh, and two kids -- a son and a daughter.