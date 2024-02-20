Unseen Photos Of Rituraj Singh With Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan & Other Celebs

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on the night of February 19 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment for his pancreatic ailments for the past few days

Not many know but Singh had worked with Shah Rukh Khan for several years during their days in Delhi

Both SRK and Singh were a part of Barry John's theatre group in Delhi, and in fact, the late actor was Khan's senior

Singh had also been quite close to actor Manoj Bajpayee, who too was quite an active member of the Delhi theatre circles during his youth

Singh worked closely with late actor Irrfan Khan in the hit daily soap Banegi Apni Baat, which was on air from 1993 to 1999

Singh famously played the role of Varun Dhawan's father in the superhit film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

He was quite a known and respected face in the Hindi film circles and had worked with some of the biggest names in the industry

Singh played a key role in the series Karamyudh, which starred late actor Satish Kaushik

He was also a part of John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2, and he had heaped praises on the actor post the film's shoot

