Unseen Photos Of Rituraj Singh With Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan & Other Celebs

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024
Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on the night of February 19 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment for his pancreatic ailments for the past few days
Not many know but Singh had worked with Shah Rukh Khan for several years during their days in Delhi
Both SRK and Singh were a part of Barry John's theatre group in Delhi, and in fact, the late actor was Khan's senior
Singh had also been quite close to actor Manoj Bajpayee, who too was quite an active member of the Delhi theatre circles during his youth
Singh worked closely with late actor Irrfan Khan in the hit daily soap Banegi Apni Baat, which was on air from 1993 to 1999
Singh famously played the role of Varun Dhawan's father in the superhit film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
He was quite a known and respected face in the Hindi film circles and had worked with some of the biggest names in the industry
Singh played a key role in the series Karamyudh, which starred late actor Satish Kaushik
He was also a part of John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2, and he had heaped praises on the actor post the film's shoot
