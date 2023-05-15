Aryan Khan drugs case: Who is KP Gosavi? NCB's controversial witness who planned to extort ₹25 cr from Shah Rukh Khan

KP Gosavi, who was brought in as a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had planned to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family on behalf of Sameer Wankhede, then Zonal Director with the NCB, according to an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the drugs case.

Reportedly, the FIR also stated that the amount was settled at Rs 18 crore later, adding that Gosavi and his aide Sam D'Souza took Rs 50 lakh as bribe. However, Gosavi had returned a part of this token amount.

The FIR also added that Wankhede and two officials of his team did not follow the procedure of investigation in the case. The CBI has booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, threat of extortion besides provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB.

Who is KP Gosavi?

KP Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021.

Gosavi had earlier stated that he had called up Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, as Aryan Khan, who was in NCB net, wanted to speak to her. He had also claimed that Dadlani had not picked up the call, so he had recorded a voice note by Aryan for Dadlani.

Gosavi had reportedly taken a selfie with Aryan Khan at the international cruise terminal and the video that later became viral was shot by him inside the NCB office. In the video, Gosavi was with Aryan and was seen talking on the phone.

Gosavi had later stated that he had taken a selfie with Aryan to show to his friends.

Gosavi had an import-export business of electronics and a travel agency before 2018. He was arrested earlier in October for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

