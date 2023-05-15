Aryan Khan drugs case: CBI seizes Sameer Wankhede's phone, makes SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS in FIR; know details here | File Photo

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made some startling allegations in its FIR filed against former Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau head Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug seizure case.

CBI in its FIR alleged that the beleaguered officer concealed information regarding his foreign trips and buying expensive watches.

The FIR by CBI has been accessed by Free Press Journal in which the investigating agency has made some shocking allegations.

Sameer Wankhede has not declared source of his foreign visits

It has also come to the notice of the vigilance branch of NCB that Wankhede has not properly explained his foreign visits and had apparently mis-declared the expenditure on his foreign travels. He has also not declared the source of his foreign visits properly. It was also found that Sameer Wankhede had indulged himself in sale and purchase of expensive wrist watches with a private entity, Viral Rajan, without intimating the department (present or parent).

CBI seizes Sameer Wankhede's phone, bought & sold luxury watches

The CBI has also seized Wankhede's mobile phone and it has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve data. A team of experts have been formed specially for this.

"Sameer Wankhede is accused of engaging in buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information. He also allegedly concealed details of his expenses during his foreign trips," said a CBI source as stated a report in IANS.

‘Independent witness’ KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 cr from Aryan Khan's family

The CBI mentioned that while some of the individuals caught on the cruise were released, Aryan Khan was arrested. It also mentioned that K.P. Gosavi, who appeared as an NCB official, was responsible for Aryan Khan's arrest. He was presented in such a way that he seemed like an officer of the NCB. Later a demand of Rs 25 crore was made for settlement of the case, which was settled at Rs 8 crore. Rs 50 lakh was initially taken, but later some money was returned due to the case getting stuck.

"The enquiry concluded by the Special Enquiry Team further revealed that the accused persons were brought to the NCB office in a private vehicle of the Independent witness KP.Gosavi, It appeared that the presence of the independent witness KP Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that KP Gosavl was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons. KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms/or an independent witness. In this manner, KP Gosavi took the freedom and clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crores from the family members of the alleged 'accused', Aryan Khan by threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances. This amount was finally settledfor Rs. 18 Crores. A token amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs as bribe money was also taken by KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza but later a part of this amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs bribe money was returned back by them," read the FIR.

Punished for being patriot: Sameer Wankhede

"I am getting rewarded for being a patriot. 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. Another team of seven CBI officers also raided my in-laws. Both my in-laws are old. In their search at my residence, they found ₹23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service, " said Wankhede on Saturday responding to the CBI raids raided his residence in Mumbai's Andheri and other premises on Friday.

(With additional information from news agency IANS)