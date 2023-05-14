Sameer Wankhede reacts to CBI raids at his residence & other premises, says

Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

Sameer Wankhede, former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore in exchange for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Wankhede claims that he is being punished for being a patriot.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his residence and other premises, including those of his family members. The agency recovered Rs 23,000 and four property papers that were acquired before Wankhede joined the service.

CBI raids at Wankhede's residence and other premises

The CBI conducted searches at 29 locations across the country following the alleged corruption case against Wankhede and three others linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency registered a case against Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Wankhede claims, 'He is being punished for being a patriot'

Wankhede alleges that the CBI officials raided his house while his wife and children were present, and they searched it for more than 12 hours. He further claimed that the CBI officials took the phone of his wife Kranti Redkar into their possession.

The CBI also recovered Rs 28,000 from his sister Yasmin Wankhede's house, Rs 28,000 from his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede's house, and 1800 rupees from his father-in-law's residence. Wankhede claims that the CBI officials found assets that were acquired before he joined the service.

Aryan Khan's arrest

Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. The case has been making headlines for several months, with many people questioning the validity of the charges against Aryan Khan.

