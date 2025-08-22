 Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Trains Ganpati Mandal Representatives On Emergency Management And Safety
The BMC conducted a training session on emergency management and safety awareness for 47 representatives from 43 Ganeshotsav mandals in the ‘G North’ ward on Thursday. The workshop, held at Vanita Samaj Mandir in Dadar (West), featured a panel of expert trainers from various civic and emergency services.

article-image
BMC trains Ganpati mandal representatives on fire safety and emergency preparedness for Ganeshotsav 2025 | File Photo

Expert Panel of Trainers

Key speakers included Rajendra Lokhande, Deputy Chief Officer (Training) (In-charge), Disaster Management Department; Harish Narkar, Senior Station Officer from the Shivaji Park Fire Brigade at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground; Police Inspectors Sunita Kudal and Sadhana Nikam; Harish, Junior Engineer from the BEST Training Centre; and Dr. Kiran Walke, Dr. Prasad Koli, Dr. Muzaffar Patel, and Dr. Rajshree Parab from KEM Hospital.

Focus on Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness

During the workshop various Ganesh mandals were guided on key aspects of fire safety, police regulations, electrical safety, and emergency health preparedness. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that each mandal is equipped with at least one fire extinguisher and has a trained volunteer capable of operating it.

Practical Demonstrations and Certification

A live demonstration on the proper use of fire extinguishers was also conducted to ensure practical understanding. At the conclusion certificates were presented to all the trainees.

