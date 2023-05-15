Aryan Khan drugs case: CBI summons Sameer Wankhede to record his statement on May 18

Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday issued a summon to former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug seizure case.

The CBI has asked the former Mumbai Zone NCB head to appear before the agency to record his statement on Thursday, May 18.

The CBI on Monday filed an FIR against Wankhede and made some serious allegations against the NCB officer.

The agency also seized Wankhede's personal mobile phone and it has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve data. A team of experts have been formed specially for this.

The FIR by CBI has been accessed by Free Press Journal in which the investigating agency has made some shocking allegations.

Wankhede allegedly bought & sold expensive watches

“Sameer Wankhede is accused of engaging in buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information. He also allegedly concealed details of his expenses during his foreign trips,” the CBI source said quoting FIR.

The CBI has mentioned that while some of the individuals caught on the cruise were released, Aryan Khan was arrested.

KP Goswami responsible for Aryan Khan's arrest

It also mentioned that K.P. Goswami, who appeared as an NCB official, was responsible for Aryan Khan’s arrest. He was presented in such a way that he seemed like an officer of the NCB.

Later a demand of ₹25 crore was made for settlement of the case, which was settled at Rs 8 crore. ₹50 lakh was initially taken, but later some money was returned due to the case getting stuck.

CBI FIR details:

"The enquiry concluded by the Special Enquiry Team further revealed that the accused persons were brought to the NCB office in a private vehicle of the Independent witness KP.Gosavi, It appeared that the presence of the independent witness KP Gosavi around accused persons was created intentionally in such a manner so as to give an impression that KP Gosavl was an NCB personnel even though there were NCB personnel to handle the custody of the accused persons. KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms/or an independent witness. In this manner, KP Gosavi took the freedom and clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crores from the family members of the alleged 'accused', Aryan Khan by threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances. This amount was finally settledfor Rs. 18 Crores. A token amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs as bribe money was also taken by KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D'Souza but later a part of this amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs bribe money was returned back by them," read the FIR.