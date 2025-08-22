Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth Festive Travel

Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season. In 2023, a total of 305 Ganpati Special train trips were operated, while in 2024 the number increased to 358.

Central Railway Runs 296 Festive Special Trains

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region.Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

#IndianRailways to run a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips (11 Aug–6 Sep 2025) for smooth festive travel.



🚉 296 by @Central_Railway

🚉 56 by @WesternRly

🚉 22 by @SWRRLY

🚉 6 by @KonkanRailway



Full schedule on @IRCTCofficial & Rail One app & computerized PRS@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yOzj6egaco — Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh (@CBC_Chandigarh) August 21, 2025

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Railways Increase Ganpati Special Services Ahead of Festival

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from 27th August to 6th September 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerized PRS.

Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient travel experiences, especially during festivals when demand is significantly higher.