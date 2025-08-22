Mumbai: ISKCON Temple In Girgaum Receives Third Threat Email, Bomb Squad Conducts Inspection, Nothing Suspicious Found

In a fresh security scare, the ISKCON temple in Girgaum has received a threat email for the third time, raising concerns over the safety of the religious premises. | X @ImSoniya24

Following the threat, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough search of the temple premises. However, officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the inspection.

ISKCON Temple Security Tightened After Threat Email

According to sources, the email was sent to the official email address of the ISKCON temple’s management committee. The threat email reportedly originated from an account bearing the name Immanuel Sekaran. The Gamdevi Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the source and intent behind the email. Security has been stepped up in and around the temple as the probe continues.