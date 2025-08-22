 Mumbai: BMC Inspects Vikhroli ROB After Flooding, Plans Additional Drainage & Lateral Inlets To Prevent Waterlogging
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Inspects Vikhroli ROB After Flooding, Plans Additional Drainage & Lateral Inlets To Prevent Waterlogging

Mumbai: BMC Inspects Vikhroli ROB After Flooding, Plans Additional Drainage & Lateral Inlets To Prevent Waterlogging

The 615-metre Vikhroli ROB, connecting LBS Marg in the west to the Eastern Express Highway in the east, was in planning for 15 years, with the work order issued in 2018.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
A BMC bridge department team inspected the recently opened Vikhroli Rail Overbridge (ROB) after flooding during heavy rain. | X|@Craig14_MUFC

Mumbai: A BMC bridge department team inspected the recently opened Vikhroli Rail Overbridge (ROB) after flooding during heavy rain. They found plastic waste clogged the water inlets, causing waterlogging. To prevent recurrence, BMC will add lateral inlets along the approach walls without altering the main structure and plans to install a drainage network on the slip road.

Vikhroli ROB Opens, Faces Flooding and Design Concerns

The 615-metre Vikhroli ROB, connecting LBS Marg in the west to the Eastern Express Highway in the east, was in planning for 15 years, with the work order issued in 2018. Completed in 2025, it was opened to traffic on June 14 without any funfare. However, the two-way bridge has only three lanes, without a central divider or footpaths—features BMC said aligned with the original administrative design. During Tuesday’s heavy downpour, parts of the flyover on the west side towards LBS Marg were submerged, raising concerns about the ROB’s design and planning.

Read Also
Stakeholders Raise Concerns Over BMC’s Iconic Structures Policy, Call For Heritage Safeguards And...
article-image

Civic officials acknowledged that the elevation gap between LBS Marg and the Vikhroli station end causes rainwater to flow downhill and accumulate at the lower end of the bridge. However, they also pointed to indiscriminate littering by citizens as a major contributor to the waterlogging, noting that plastic and other waste had clogged the drainage inlets and hindered proper water flow. A senior civic official said, "To prevent such incidents from recurring, we plan to carve out additional lateral water inlets along the approach walls of the bridge,” said a senior civic official. “This will ensure that even if one or two inlets are blocked, rainwater can still drain through alternative outlets, he said. The official also added that these modifications would be made without altering the main structure. In the longer term, the BMC also plans to implement a proper drainage network along the slip road to ensure sustained protection against waterlogging.

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along...

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along...

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Mumbai: Retired BEST Conductor, Relatives Duped Of ₹72 Lakh In Job Scam; Accused Offered...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Wife, Anjali Tendulkar, Buys Apartment Valued At THIS Price In Virar;...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Central Railway Revises Coach Composition Of Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi And Kolhapur-Tirupati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Special Trains, Highest Ever To Ensure Smooth...