Navi Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found In Miserable Condition Claims To Be Late Cricketer Salim Durrani’s Wife: ‘I Owned Airline Company In Dubai’; VIRAL VIDEO |

A viral video circulating on social media has brought former Indian cricketer Salim Durrani back into public discussion, not for his celebrated exploits on the field, but due to a distressing claim made by an elderly woman seen living in extreme hardship. The woman, identified in the video as Rekha Srivastava, claims she is the wife of the late cricketer, a statement that has triggered widespread curiosity and concern.

The video, shared on social media, shows the woman in a frail condition, was found at Belapur Metro station. In the footage, she narrates her life story, saying she once lived comfortably abroad before circumstances forced her onto the streets.

Claims Made in the Viral Footage

According to the woman, she had earlier lived in Dubai and was running an airline company. She claims her life took a tragic turn, leading to financial ruin and abandonment. The video shows social workers and a woman police officer stepping in to provide temporary care and assistance.

However, the claims have not been independently verified. There has been no official confirmation from Salim Durrani’s family, who are based in Jamnagar, nor from credible cricketing records that acknowledge a wife named Rekha Srivastava.

एक सामाजिक संस्था मुंबई के मेट्रो स्टेशन पर एक बेहोश पड़ी महिला को अस्पताल ले गए वहाँ महिला ने अपना परिचय दिया तो सब की आंखें नम हो गई.

दशकों से सड़क पर भीख मांग कर गुजारा करने वाली महिला कोई नहीं बल्कि क्रिकेटर सलीम दुर्रानी की पत्नी रेखा श्रीवास्तव है ! — Acharya Triveni Prasad Shukla (@Acharya_Shukla1) December 16, 2025

Unverified Reports and Present Whereabouts

Social media posts suggest that the woman is currently living in or around a shelter near religious towns in North India, possibly Vrindavan or Varanasi. These reports remain unconfirmed. Cricket historians and biographies of Durrani do not mention such a marriage or any business association in Dubai, raising questions about the accuracy of the claims made in the video.

Salim Durrani, The Cricketer Beyond Numbers

Born in Kabul in December 1934, Salim Durrani later settled in Jamnagar following the Partition. Known for his flamboyant style, he made his Test debut in 1960 and became the first Indian cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award. Though his career statistics were modest, his impact was immense, particularly during India’s famous 1971 series win against the West Indies.

He was adored by crowds for his ability to hit sixes on demand, earning chants and banners in packed stadiums. Beyond cricket, his charisma led him briefly into cinema before he withdrew from the public eye.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Questions That Remain Unanswered

Salim Durrani passed away in April 2023 at the age of 88. The viral video has left behind more questions than answers. Whether the woman’s claims reflect a hidden chapter of his life, a misunderstanding, or personal distress remains unclear. For now, the story stands as a poignant reminder of how quickly narratives can surface in the digital age, often blurring the line between memory, myth, and reality.