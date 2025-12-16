Humrahe Khair Conference 2025: Interfaith Leaders Unite In Thane To Drive Collective Action Against Poverty

Interfaith leaders, activists and experts gather at Mazaar-e-Qutbi in Thane for the Humrahe Khair conference focused on collaborative action against poverty | Instagram

Thane, Dec 16: Under the guidance of Syedna Taher Fakhruddin TUS and under the auspices of Zahra Hasanaat, the Humrahe Khair conference was organised on Sunday, December 14.

The conference aimed to unite diverse sectors to tackle poverty and its root causes through partnerships and cross-sector learning. Voices from across sectors shared grounded insights on poverty, equity, and the power of working together.

Call for Human Solidarity Beyond Communal Harmony

Syedna Taher Fakhruddin Saheb called on delegates to work together for good as a foundation not only to create communal harmony but also for “human solidarity”.

The uniqueness of this conference, held at Mazaar-e-Qutbi, Thane, was that it brought together religious leaders, activists, philanthropists, and grassroots leaders.

Humrahe Khair 2025 Launched as Annual Action-Oriented Platform

Humrahe Khair: Together for Good 2025, the launch of an annual collaborative interfaith and cross-sector conference, focused on translating dialogue into concrete action on poverty alleviation.

Unlike conventional conferences, Humrahe Khair was deliberately designed as an action-oriented platform, emphasising collaboration, accountability, and on-the-ground impact.

Discussions moved beyond ideas to identify practical partnerships and next steps across key areas such as food security, livelihoods, education, and health.

Breaking Silos to Address Complex Social Challenges

Participants highlighted the need to break institutional silos and strengthen interfaith cooperation to address complex social challenges. Several speakers underscored that poverty cannot be tackled by individual organisations working in isolation, but requires coordinated efforts rooted in empathy, shared learning, and mutual trust.

Diverse Panel of Speakers From Multiple Sectors

The conference featured a diverse panel of speakers, including Mr Abraham Yehuda, Trustee of the Sir Jacob Sasoon Trust; Dr Amirullah Khan of Indian Muslim Relief and Charities; Prof. Avkash Jadhav of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai; Mr Carlton Pereira, Founder and Managing Partner of FDB Skilling Solutions; and Dr Farooq Motiwala of the Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Hubli–Dharwad and Nashik.

Religious, Academic and Social Leaders Join Discussions

Other panelists included Dr Kumar Ketkar, writer and former Chief Editor of Dainik Divya Marathi; Prabhu Keshav Chandra Das of ISKCON Chowpatty; Dr Ram Puniyani, author and former professor at IIT Mumbai; Swami Vaishampayanji, senior representative of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living; Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali of St Xavier’s College; and Father Thomson Kinney, Secretary of the Archdiocesan Board of Education.

