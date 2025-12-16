Mumbai News: JJ Hospital’s Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Unit Treats Over 10,000 Patients In 12 Years

Doctors and technicians operate the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy unit at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, which has treated over 10,000 patients since 2013 | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: Over 10,000 patients have undergone Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) at the state-run JJ Hospital over the past 12 years, underscoring the facility’s critical role in public healthcare.

The HBOT unit has proven effective in accelerating wound healing, treating complex conditions, and reducing amputations, with patient numbers rising sharply in the post-pandemic period.

How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Aids Recovery

HBOT is a specialised treatment in which patients are administered 100 per cent oxygen under increased atmospheric pressure, significantly enhancing oxygen delivery to tissues.

It aids in the management of diabetic foot ulcers, non-healing surgical wounds, severe infections, radiation injuries, and crush injuries, thereby lowering the risk of limb loss.

Doctors Highlight Role in Surgical and Post-Operative Care

“The proven benefits of HBOT in complex and critical cases have made it an essential support system in surgical and post-operative care,” said a senior doctor from the Department of Surgery at JJ Hospital.

HBOT Machine Installed in 2013 at Cost of Rs 1.45 Crore

Hospital officials said the HBOT machine was procured in 2013 at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore and has so far benefited 10,062 patients. Year-wise data show a consistently high patient load over the past decade.

In its initial years, 760 patients were treated in 2013, which rose sharply to 1,746 in 2014 and 1,153 in 2015. The numbers later stabilised, with 904 patients in 2016, 654 in 2017, 414 in 2018, and 624 in 2019.

Pandemic Dip Followed by Strong Post-Covid Recovery

Utilisation dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 122 patients in 2020 and 182 in 2021. However, demand rebounded strongly thereafter, with 626 patients treated in 2022, 1,304 in 2023, and 1,097 in 2024.

In 2025 alone, 1,100 patients have already received HBOT, highlighting the continued and growing relevance of this life-saving therapy in the public healthcare system.

HBOT Unit Fully Functional, Catering to High Patient Load

Officials confirmed that the HBOT machine is currently fully functional and continues to cater to a high volume of patients each year.

